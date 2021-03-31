Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday

/

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to provide an update about the April 5 target date for broadly opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. Watch the live stream in the player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS.

