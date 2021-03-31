CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday

09:45AM | Wed, March 31, 2021

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday

04:25PM | Tue, March 30, 2021

211 hotline expanded in Iowa: More people can now use vaccine navigato ...

03:51PM | Tue, March 30, 2021

Iowa's positive COVID-19 case tally surpasses 350,000

05:02PM | Mon, March 29, 2021

Iowa reports 137 new COVID-19 cases and four new, confirmed deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to provide an update about the April 5 target date for broadly opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. Watch the live stream in the player above, broadcast by Iowa PBS. 

More COVID news: 

More than 40,000 young people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa since the pandemic began

Number of Iowans with COVID-19 vaccine surpasses 500,000

Where can I find a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa?

Trying to find a COVID vaccine appointment online a frustrating scramble for Iowans

If you are trying to get the COVID vaccine, you should follow this Iowa City man's Twitter account

When can you get a COVID vaccine in Iowa? Check this chart to find out

Origins of COVID-19 vaccines can be traced to University of Iowa research

 

Covid19
09:45AM | Wed, March 31, 2021

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday

04:25PM | Tue, March 30, 2021

211 hotline expanded in Iowa: More people can now use vaccine navigato ...

03:51PM | Tue, March 30, 2021

Iowa's positive COVID-19 case tally surpasses 350,000
