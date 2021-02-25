CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday

10:00AM | Thu, February 25, 2021

09:00AM | Thu, February 25, 2021

04:08PM | Wed, February 24, 2021

05:12PM | Tue, February 23, 2021

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Thursday, Nov.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide the latest news about the COVID-19 vaccine and virus in Iowa. Watch it live in the player above

MORE COVID NEWS:

» Iowa total: More than 600,000 shots in arms

» Cedar Rapids free clinic opens COVID vaccine waitlist to anyone 65 and older via phone, mail

» 'Like the Hunger Games': Older Iowans seeking COVID vaccine feel pitted against each other for survival

» U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson will vote no on COVID relief if it includes minimum wage increase, 'bailout' money for states

 

 

 

