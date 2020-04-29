Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Wednesday, April 29

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
Today, state numbers show Black Hawk County has passed 1,000 total cases, though their county's data reflected 1,346 cases yesterday morning.
