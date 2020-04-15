CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Wednesday, April 15

10:37AM | Wed, April 15, 2020

The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday, April 14
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Johnston. Reynolds announced there have been another 189 positive tests and six more deaths related to COVID-19. (Brian Powers/The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

On Tuesday, state officials announced a spike of 189 additional cases, fueled by an outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction.

 

 

The Gazette

