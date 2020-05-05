Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, May 5

CORONAVIRUS

11:20AM | Tue, May 05, 2020

11:15AM | Tue, May 05, 2020

10:30AM | Tue, May 05, 2020

12:01AM | Tue, May 05, 2020

The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update on the status of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa during a press conference at the Iowa
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update on the status of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa during a press conference at the Iowa National Guard in Johnston on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

As of Monday afternoon, Linn County Public Health officials confirmed five residents and staff at Cottage Grove Place have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the facility, at 2115 First Ave. SE. It's the fifth long-term care facility in the county to experience an outbreak. 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

