Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, May 5

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

As of Monday afternoon, Linn County Public Health officials confirmed five residents and staff at Cottage Grove Place have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the facility, at 2115 First Ave. SE. It's the fifth long-term care facility in the county to experience an outbreak.