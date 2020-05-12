CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, May 12

The Gazette
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iow
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Monday, May 11, 2020.(Olivia Sun/Des Moines Register, pool)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:30 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she expects to spell out ways Tuesday of easing more restrictions on Iowans.

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

