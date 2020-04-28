CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, April 28

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:30AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, Apr ...

10:24AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Marion media entrepreneur creating free videos for small businesses

09:01AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 28: Iowa's Ride is cancele ...

08:49AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Jobless benefits available to some who refuse to work for coronavirus- ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, o
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Monday, April 27, 2020. Gov. Reynolds announced limited-capacity reopenings starting May 1 for restaurants, fitness centers, retailers, and spiritual and religious gatherings for 77 counties in the state. Other businesses will currently remain closed until May 15. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Yesterday, the governor announced restaurants, malls, fitness centers and a limited number of other businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties may partially reopen starting Friday.

 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
Help Us Report

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:30AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

$86 toilet paper triggers Iowa's first price-gouging lawsuit

07:00AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker urges vigilance as long-term care ...

06:30AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Cedar Rapids airport to survey travelers on safety plans
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Marion media entrepreneur creating free videos for small businesses

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 28: Iowa's Ride is canceled

Jobless benefits available to some who refuse to work for coronavirus-related reasons

$86 toilet paper triggers Iowa's first price-gouging lawsuit

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds eases coronavirus restrictions in 77 Iowa counties

Restaurants in 77 Iowa counties can reopen, but will they?

City of Marion adds new employees to serve residential growth

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker urges vigilance as long-term care facilities, group homes report coronavirus cases

How Iowa's biotech industry is contributing to coronavirus response

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate