CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, April 21

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:38PM | Tue, April 21, 2020

Iowa City school district picks interim superintendent as it reports i ...

06:18PM | Tue, April 21, 2020

University of Iowa hospital employees to don masks under shields to pr ...

01:48PM | Tue, April 21, 2020

Local restaurateur goes 'extra mile' to help area food banks in need ...

12:35PM | Tue, April 21, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds launches statewide coronavirus testing program
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA, on
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA, on Monday, April 20, 2020. Reynolds announced new steps the state is taking to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, meatpacking plants and state prisons as their numbers continue to rise. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

On Tuesday morning, the IDPH website reflected an increase of 482 cases since the previous daily report.

 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
Help Us Report

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:30AM | Tue, April 21, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, Apr ...

10:01AM | Tue, April 21, 2020

UnityPoint Health announces furloughs, reduced staff hours

09:41AM | Tue, April 21, 2020

Pandemic preps Marion library for future
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa City school district picks interim superintendent as it reports its first coronavirus case

University of Iowa hospital employees to don masks under shields to prevent coronavirus spread

Local restaurateur goes 'extra mile' to help area food banks in need

Gov. Kim Reynolds launches statewide coronavirus testing program

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 21: Freedom Festival canceled

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing wife with a butcher knife

Whose life matters more? A human or a hog?

Cedar Rapids and Iowa City investigators, Linn County prosecutors receive awards for work on Michelle Martinko cold case, sex trafficking ring

On Earth Day, we're reminded that clean water is a human right

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate