Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, April 14

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
On Monday, a beef processing plant in Tama County announced it will be idled until April 20 after several workers had become infected.
We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
