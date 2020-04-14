CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, April 14

11:06AM | Tue, April 14, 2020

The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA, on
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA, on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

On Monday, a beef processing plant in Tama County announced it will be idled until April 20 after several workers had become infected.

 

