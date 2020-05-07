CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, May 7

10:30AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

10:07AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

09:59AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

09:24AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, o
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have continued a steady increase, with more than 400 Iowans presently admitted for COVID-19.

  

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
06:00AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

04:27AM | Thu, May 07, 2020

09:39PM | Wed, May 06, 2020

