Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, May 7

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
Coronavirus hospitalizations have continued a steady increase, with more than 400 Iowans presently admitted for COVID-19.
We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES
06:00AM | Thu, May 07, 2020
04:27AM | Thu, May 07, 2020
09:39PM | Wed, May 06, 2020
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles