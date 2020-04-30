Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, April 30

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
Yesterday's state numbers showed a single-day high of 12 Iowans who had died from the coronavirus.
We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES
08:41AM | Thu, April 30, 2020
08:30AM | Thu, April 30, 2020
07:30AM | Thu, April 30, 2020
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles