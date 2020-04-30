CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, April 30

The Gazette
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, a
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. (Kelsey Kremer/Pool, The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Yesterday's state numbers showed a single-day high of 12 Iowans who had died from the coronavirus.

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
Covid19
