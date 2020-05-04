CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, May 4

11:01AM | Mon, May 04, 2020

10:30AM | Mon, May 04, 2020

10:30AM | Mon, May 04, 2020

10:24AM | Mon, May 04, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update on the status of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa during a press conference at the Iowa
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update on the status of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa during a press conference at the Iowa National Guard in Johnston on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

According to state data, Polk County now has more than double the overall positive cases of Linn County (1,476 to 731). Black Hawk County has the second most in the state (1,306), followed by Woodbury (1,112), Linn, Marshall (603) and Dallas (537).

 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
10:06AM | Mon, May 04, 2020

10:02AM | Mon, May 04, 2020

10:00AM | Mon, May 04, 2020

