Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, May 4

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

According to state data, Polk County now has more than double the overall positive cases of Linn County (1,476 to 731). Black Hawk County has the second most in the state (1,306), followed by Woodbury (1,112), Linn, Marshall (603) and Dallas (537).