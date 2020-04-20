CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, April 20

12:01AM | Tue, April 21, 2020

The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on Covid-19 in Iowa on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Iowa National Guard in J
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on Covid-19 in Iowa on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Iowa National Guard in Johnston, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

On Saturday, 10 new deaths were announced, a record daily high for Iowa. By Sunday, Iowa's positive cases had surged by 389, with 67% of the cases attributed to new surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
01:26PM | Mon, April 20, 2020

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

