Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, May 19

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Gov. Kim Reynolds expressed confidence Monday in her “phased-in” plan to jump start the state’s economy, saying Iowa businesses and residents have responsibly taken safe, measured steps to balance competing issues with the desire of keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check.