Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, May 18

11:40AM | Mon, May 18, 2020

Iowa coronavirus deaths in single digits for second day

11:05AM | Mon, May 18, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 18: Cedar Rapids Kennedy hop ...

11:00AM | Mon, May 18, 2020

Coronavirus won't be gone by summer. What will kid camps do?

10:45AM | Mon, May 18, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, May ...
The Gazette
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Olivia Sun/Des Moines Register, pool)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Hospitalizations this weekend were at a two-week low, according to the latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
