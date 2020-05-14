Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Thursday, May 14

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that hair salons and gyms across the state — and restaurants in the hardest-hit counties — can reopen starting Friday but still must adhere to restrictions meant to keep COVID-19 in check