CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Thursday, May 14

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:45AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Thursday, ...

09:40AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Jobless benefits for Iowans tops $547 million since April 4

09:28AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Johnson County Fair cancels grounds and grandstand entertainment for 2 ...

09:15AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 14: Virtual Houby Fest start ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iow
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Olivia Sun/Des Moines Register, pool)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:00 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that hair salons and gyms across the state — and restaurants in the hardest-hit counties — can reopen starting Friday but still must adhere to restrictions meant to keep COVID-19 in check

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
Help Us Report

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:30AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Mount Mercy, Cornell, Coe join mix of virtual commencements

06:30AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

Jury trials and jury waivers and COVID-19

06:00AM | Thu, May 14, 2020

New senior living facility, neighborhood planned off C Avenue NE in Ce ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Jobless benefits for Iowans tops $547 million since April 4

Johnson County Fair cancels grounds and grandstand entertainment for 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 14: Virtual Houby Fest starts Friday night

Mount Mercy, Cornell, Coe join mix of virtual commencements

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

From tanning to tattoos, haircuts to hamburgers, Iowa set to reopen for business

Iowa restaurants scramble toward reopening

Iowa salons, eager to style again, set new rules

And the Sole Survivor is ...

Gov. Reynolds is obscuring Iowa's COVID-19 death toll

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate