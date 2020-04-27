Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, April 27

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:30 a.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
According to state numbers today, current COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new high of 300 patients, with 31 new admissions since the last 24-hour period.
We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
The Gazette
Support our coverage
Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.
If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.
All donations are tax-deductible.