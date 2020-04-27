CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, April 27

The Gazette
Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in Iowa on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Johnston. Gov. Reynolds permitted s
Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in Iowa on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Johnston. Gov. Reynolds permitted statewide health systems to resume elective procedures as well as farmers markets under distancing parameters starting April 27. Reynolds stated the end of April as when the current "bulk of declarations" on business closings will expire. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11:30 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

According to state numbers today, current COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new high of 300 patients, with 31 new admissions since the last 24-hour period.

 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
