CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, April 23

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:00AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Five places offering tacos for carryout or delivery

10:45AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, Ap ...

10:24AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Reopening states' economies up to governors, but Grassley disagrees wi ...

10:04AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

More than 27,000 Iowans filed for unemployment benefits this week
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during a daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during a daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. (Kelsey Kremer/Pool, The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

On Wednesday, Iowa Department of Public Health data showed a sharp increase in hospitalizations in Region 6, where Cedar Rapids and Waterloo are located.

 

 

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
Help Us Report

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:29AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 23: Masks available for Io ...

08:00AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Earth Day goes virtual this year, with calls for action

07:30AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Iowa Ombudsman calls for vigilance against child abuse, neglect
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Five places offering tacos for carryout or delivery

Reopening states' economies up to governors, but Grassley disagrees with Georgia decision

More than 27,000 Iowans filed for unemployment benefits this week

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 23: Masks available for Iowa City Transit users

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa bars, restaurants 'on the precipice of collapse'

16-year-old shot and killed in northwest Cedar Rapids

Former Cedar Rapids podiatrist to plead guilty to prescribing unneeded painkillers, taking the pills himself

Rain, snow delay Iowa farmers planting corn

Earth Day goes virtual this year, with calls for action

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate