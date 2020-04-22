CORONAVIRUS

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Wednesday, April 22

12:55PM | Wed, April 22, 2020

The Gazette
State epidemiologist. Dr. Caitlin Pedati speaks takes questions on COVID-19 response at the State Emergency Operations C
State epidemiologist. Dr. Caitlin Pedati speaks takes questions on COVID-19 response at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds launched a statewide coronavirus testing program. The announcement came on a day Iowa saw its most ever new positive test results in a 24-hour period — 482, which brings the total number of Iowans known to have COVID-19 to 3,641.

 

 

 

08:30AM | Wed, April 22, 2020

