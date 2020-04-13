CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, April 13

10:16AM | Mon, April 13, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA, on
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA, on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

On Easter Sunday, Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported seven more coronavirus deaths. Six of those individuals had been living in Linn County.

 

 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
12:01AM | Mon, April 13, 2020

