Watch live: Thursday, April 9, coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
On Wednesday, Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported Iowa's 27th coronavirus-related death — a Linn County resident over the age of 80.
