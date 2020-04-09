CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: Thursday, April 9, coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

10:00AM | Thu, April 09, 2020

09:33AM | Thu, April 09, 2020

08:43AM | Thu, April 09, 2020

07:00AM | Thu, April 09, 2020

Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily coronavirus news conference on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa. (KELSEY KREMER/POOL, THE REGISTER)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is providing an update on coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

On Wednesday, Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported Iowa's 27th coronavirus-related death — a Linn County resident over the age of 80.


 

We have a list of active story ideas in which we are seeking people connected to those topics to tell us how COVID-19 has impacted their life.
06:30AM | Thu, April 09, 2020

06:30AM | Thu, April 09, 2020

06:00AM | Thu, April 09, 2020

