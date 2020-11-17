Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. news conference as Iowa COVID-19 deaths mount

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. news conference Tuesday, where she'll speak to residents as COVID-19 deaths mount. Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

At her Monday evening prime-time news conference, she announced a new mask requirement for Iowans near each other indoors for at least 15 minutes and limiting indoor gatherings to 15 people. Her order also limited outdoor gatherings to 30 people, with some exceptions.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open, but must keep their hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 33 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is a new record.

