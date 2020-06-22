Watch: Drew Wagner plea in fatal stabbing of Chris Bagley

Gazette courts reporter Trish Mehaffey will be reporting live from the courtroom at the Drew Wagner plea in the fatal stabbing of Chris Bagley. The hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. Wagner will plead to voluntary manslaughter and other charges.
MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Johnson County sees fifth day of double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
- Suspect in Westdale Court Apartments shooting was victim of earlier stabbing
- It’s time for white churches to step up for the Black Lives Matter movement, Cedar Rapids pastor says
- Meet the 2020 Gazette Female Athlete of the Year finalists
- Shellsburg man arrested in connection with April 1 fatal collision
- Photos: Power of the People Marion March