Watch: Drew Wagner plea in fatal stabbing of Chris Bagley

Gazette courts reporter Trish Mehaffey will be reporting live from the courtroom at the Drew Wagner plea in the fatal stabbing of Chris Bagley. The hearing begins at 1:30 p.m. Wagner will plead to voluntary manslaughter and other charges.

 

