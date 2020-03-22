Virus outbreak simulator and how to 'flatten the curve' for coronavirus

Four animated simulations for virus outbreaks similar to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with models for free-for-all, attempted quarantine, moderate distancing and extensive distancing.

 

