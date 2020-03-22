Virus outbreak simulator and how to 'flatten the curve' for coronavirus

Four animated simulations for virus outbreaks similar to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with models for free-for-all, attempted quarantine, moderate distancing and extensive distancing.
MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Linn County confirms first three coronavirus cases
- Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 21: Linn County reports first case
- Iowa basketball’s “Fabulous Few” Final Four 40-year anniversary
- Iowa City apartment fire displaces residents, causes $80K damage
- ProActive Pediatric Therapy aims for ‘intimate’ space
- Nick Reid of Central City is the Gazette boys' basketball player of the year