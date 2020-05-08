U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack calls on president to protect packing plant workers

Democrat also questions reopening the economy before protections in place

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack answers questions in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, On Friday, the Iowa Democr
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack answers questions in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, On Friday, the Iowa Democrat called on the Trump administration to do more to protect workers in food processing plants. (The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:42PM | Fri, May 08, 2020

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack calls on president to protect packing plant wo ...

04:10PM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Many celebrate Mother's Day, special occasions on opposite sides of a ...

04:03PM | Fri, May 08, 2020

For Mercy employee on COVID-19 floor, isolating from family is best Mo ...

03:18PM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Flexsteel to close Dubuque plant, idling 200
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

At the same time Vice President Mike Pence was in Iowa on Friday to discuss the nation’s food supply security, U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack called on the administration to take more measures to protect workers in food processing plants.

Loebsack also questioned the decisions to reopen the economy being made by the Trump administration and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“I don’t think we’re ready for that yet, quite honestly,” the Iowa City Democrat said.

“Ready” will be when adequate protections are in place for the people processing America’s food, Loebsack said.

Workers are showing up on the job, but “they fear for their families, they fear for themselves, they fear for everybody,” Loebsack said. “They don’t know if they’re going to catch this thing or not. But they’re there.”

Of particular concern are workers in food processing, such as those in meatpacking plants in Iowa where more than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

“I really believe that we should not open the plants if we do not ensure worker safety,” Loebsack said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

He called for President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act, which the president invoked to keep meatpacking plants open, to ensure an adequate supply of personal protective equipment for packing plant workers.

If Pence and the president are concerned about the nation’s food supply, then they need to “keep those workers safe and, therefore, keep those processing plants running” to avoid meat shortages at the grocery store, Loebsack said.

“We can’t have those plants running if workers are not protected. It’s that simple,” he said. “It’s not just the workers, it’s the families, it’s the community at large.”

With unemployment at 14.7 percent — probably higher, Loebsack said, Congress should extend federal coronavirus-related unemployment benefits of $600 a week beyond their current July end date.

He’s also pleased that the last relief package fixed a Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to allow farmers to apply for assistance.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:27PM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Concern over staffer's coronavirus delays Pence trip to Iowa

10:07AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will not hold coronavirus press conference Frid ...

10:00AM | Fri, May 08, 2020

Task force will make recommendations on how to resume jury trials, giv ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Lynch

The Gazette

All articles by James

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Many celebrate Mother's Day, special occasions on opposite sides of a window

For Mercy employee on COVID-19 floor, isolating from family is best Mother's Day gift she can give

Flexsteel to close Dubuque plant, idling 200

Concern over staffer's coronavirus delays Pence trip to Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ready to reopen? Four Cedar Rapids business leaders offer advice

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 8: Cedar Rapids to host virtual City Council meeting

Shower Mom with love - from a distance

Distancing and diversity enhance Iowa's food security

Third arrest in Iowa City fatal shooting

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate