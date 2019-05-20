University of Iowa Department of Public Safety announces two promotions

IOWA CITY — Two University of Iowa Department of Public Safety officers have been promoted to sergeant, the department announced Monday.

Sandra Trestian has been with the UI Department of Public Safety for nearly 10 years and is a certified instructor in field training, trauma-informed response, violent incident survival training, RAD self-defense training for women and crime scene investigations.

Derek Carlson has been with the university since February 2017 after serving with the Burlington Police Department. Carlson is a certified bicycle officer, certified field training officer instructor and serves as the liaison for the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

The promotions were effective Sunday.

• Comments: (319) 398-8238; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com