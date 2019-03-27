Two men stole car from Texas Roadhouse parking lot, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two men face felony theft charges after Cedar Rapids police said they stole a vehicle from a restaurant’s parking lot.

According to the criminal complaint, Robert R. Baer, 42, and Nathan M. Gracey, 30, both of Cedar Rapids, each face a charge of second-degree theft after stealing a 2009 Pontiac G6 on Feb. 13 from the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse at 26605 Edgewood Road SW.

Public Safety spokesman Greg Buelow said Gracey took the car’s keys from the pocket of a coat hanging near the restaurant’s kitchen area and handed the keys to Baer.

Video surveillance of the parking lot showed the theft, Buelow said. Investigators used the footage to identify Gracey and Baer as suspects.

According to the criminal complaint, both men admitted to “to collaborating to steal the vehicle” when they were interviewed by investigators

Buelow said the two men already were in custody Monday at Linn County Jail on unrelated charges when they were served with warrants charging them with the theft.

