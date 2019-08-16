Kids dig their hair, and Tristan Wirfs is no different

But in Tampa, Fla., he didn’t have his hometown barber.

MOUNT VERNON — When Tristan Wirfs went to the Outback Bowl in December, he had ringlets of curls unfurling over his forehead.

“I was down in Florida when I cut it. It was really long,” he said. “I just tried getting the sides right and cleaned up and the guy cut it bald up to here.

“I don’t know what I was thinking. So, I looked like a piece of broccoli or something. He didn’t fade it or anything. He just went straight to the skin.”

What’s a kid to do? Stranger in a strange land?

“I was like, ‘I can’t walk around like this,’” Wirfs said. “I was looking for a barbershop and there’s nowhere close. There was a Great Clips two hotels over. I went in and said, ‘Just cut it off. I’m going to close my eyes.’

“She said, ‘I’m not doing this, I’m not cutting your curls. I said, ‘Just do it. I can’t walk around looking like this.’

“I was so sad. I looked in the reflection on my phone and I’m like, ‘Horrible.’ So, I’m growing it back.”