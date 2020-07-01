Toddler critically injured after falling into swimming pool

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 3-year-old girl was critically injured in a pool accident Sunday.

Cedar Rapids police and firefighters responded to a call for help at 8:27 p.m. in the 7500 block of Normandy Drive NE.

Public safety spokesman Greg Buelow said when first responders arrived, a neighbor who is a health care provider was performing life-saving measures on the toddler. The child was transported to a Cedar Rapids hospital, then to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. No further update on her condition was available.

Buelow said the family had been outside around a fire pit and the child had wandered off. The child was found face down in the swimming pool. Police think she climbed up the ladder on the side of the pool and fell forward.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com