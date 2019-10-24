Throwback Thursday: Dogs strut their stuff at Pet-O-Ween in Cedar Rapids

Throwback Thursday: Dogs strut their stuff at Pet-O-Ween in Cedar Rapids

Dogs in costumes never go out of style.

/ 21

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa seeks 'momentum' despite frequent departures

Cedar Rapids man's 'Wheel of Fortune' win includes $37,000, trip to Jamaica

Iowa Hospital Association spokesman fired after criticizing Gov. Reynolds for Medicaid 'mess' in Facebook post

Sip and browse at I.C. Fall Shop Crawl, help Marion music with pancakes, wine tastings apleny: Eastern Iowa Food Events

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Warren leads, Buttigieg jumps into second place in caucus poll

Chew on This: Pizza World opens and Caucus Bistro closes (former Ladora Bank)

Short's Burger & Shine opens in Marion, bringing Iowa City favorite north

A garbage solution: Iowa City, Peninsula neighborhood resolve waste pickup dispute

America needs farmers, but not the Iowa Farm Bureau

Trending