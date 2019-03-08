Photos: These (Pink) Boots Were Made for Hoppin' as local brew collab celebrates International Women's Day

 

On International Women’s Day, women from 15 Iowa breweries and the Iowa Brewers Guild collaborated on this year’s Pink Boots Society collaboration beer, These Boots Were Made for Hoppin’, which will be available at the participating breweries and will also be canned for the first time. Proceeds from the sale of the collaboration beer will go toward scholarships and member education.

 
 
 
 
 
 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Sports gambling, judicial nominating reform among bills still alive with Iowa legislature

Actor Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 counts by grand jury tied to false report to police

Grassley criticizes lack of Medicaid payment oversight

Burlington Street closed in Iowa City through weekend

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

REVIEW: 'Shakespeare in Love' is merry romp through comedy and tragedy at Theatre Cedar Rapids

Legal Matters: If you are in an abusive relationship a civil protection order could help you get away, offer a sense of safety

Judge resets Curtis Jones sentencing date in Iowa City bondsman's slaying

Podcast: On Iowa Politics talks funnel week. What bills made it, and what bills died?

Hillcrest Family Services to end programs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Mount Pleasant

Trending