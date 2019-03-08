On International Women’s Day, women from 15 Iowa breweries and the Iowa Brewers Guild collaborated on this year’s Pink Boots Society collaboration beer, These Boots Were Made for Hoppin’, which will be available at the participating breweries and will also be canned for the first time. Proceeds from the sale of the collaboration beer will go toward scholarships and member education.
Photos: These (Pink) Boots Were Made for Hoppin' as local brew collab celebrates International Women's Day
