Tax credits go to Fairfield manufacturer Traffix Devices makes highway products such as barrels, cones

U.S. 100 dollar banknotes REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration
A Fairfield manufacturer of traffic safety devices will expand its rotocast production facility after receiving approval Friday on state tax incentives.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded Traffix Devices Inc. capital investment tax credits under the state’s High Quality Jobs Program, supporting a 17,000-square-foot expansion at the company’s production facility.

The project is expected to result in $4.7 million in capital investment and create 17 total jobs, including five incented at $20.72 per hour, the authority said.

The state’s maximum portion of credits amounts to $146,913, according to the authority.

Traffix manufactures products designed to meet highway requirements around the world, including rubber cones, barrels, barricades and roll-up construction signs.

