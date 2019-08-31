10 must-haves for game day tailgating

The fine art of college football tailgating can take seasons to master — quickly finding the perfect parking spot with room for lawn chairs and yard games, as well as setting up tents and tables with both the efficiency and ease of a NASCAR pit crew.

And for tailgating pros, it’s easy to pack all the necessities so you’re not left without a spatula to flip the burgers or enough snacks to last through the postgame traffic jam wait.

But for those casual football fans or first-time tailgaters, The Gazette put together a list of game-day essentials to make sure you have good food, cold drinks and plenty of fun.

It’ll come in handy before tonight’s Miami (Ohio) game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

1. Bottle openers

There’s nothing worse than getting all set up, pulling out a beer and realizing the cheap one you thought you had on your keychain actually fell off long ago.

2. Propane or charcoal

We didn’t start the fire for your portable grill, so you’ll have to.

3. Red Solo cups

Vital for drinking and games, only the two most important tailgate activities.

4. Speaker

To drown out the terrible music taste of the tailgate next to you.

5. Jumper cables

Someone inevitably drains a car battery while listening to earlier college football games on radio or TV.

6. Koozies

These seem self explanatory.

7. Garbage bags

Don’t be that fan who leaves the lot looking like a real cyclone come through.

8. Sunglasses

Your team’s future is so bright, you’ll need to wear shades. Or you might just have early Big Ten kickoffs.

9. Water

Please be sure to hydrate because you probably won’t be doused in Gatorade like the coach.

10. Games

You can’t fight with visiting fans passing by about how it’s definitely not called “cornhole” without a bags set.

Comments: (319) 339-3172; maddy.arnold@thegazette.com