Zach Johnson Foundation Classic still on, but not open to public

No spectators, volunteers at 10th annual event

Zach Johnson signs a photograph for Nick Wilson of Swisher during the 2018 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic at Elmcrest Country Club.
Zach Johnson signs a photograph for Nick Wilson of Swisher during the 2018 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic at Elmcrest Country Club. This year’s event still is planned for July 26-27, but without spectators, volunteers or vendors. (The Gazette)
The 10th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Classic remains scheduled for July 26-27 at Elmcrest Country Club, but the pro-am event will be closed to the public because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ZJF board of directors also announced the annual Gala, held the night before the pro-am, had been canceled, but a “plan to do a modified, virtual version on a date yet to be determined” is in the works.

The golf event will be held with “no spectators, no volunteers, no food vendors or merchandise tent.”

“We did not take this decision lightly,” Johnson said in a news release. “We’ve been discussing what the right course of action should be for weeks. Our first priority is the health and safety of participants, volunteers, sponsors, spectators and other community partners.”

The Zach Johnson Foundation Classic raises funds for the Kids on Course program, helping more than 1,000 students get access to mentoring, food, tutoring and other services.

“The Zach Johnson Foundation Classic has always been and continues to be about so much more than golf,” Tracey Myers, Director of Fundraising Events for the Foundation, said in the release. “And just because the event will look different this year and school will be closed for the remainder of the school year, our mission hasn’t changed.

“We are still supporting the students and families served by our Kids on Course program. Now more than ever, we need to help these students access the tutoring, food, mentoring, family engagement and other support they need to flourish. We’ve been filling gaps throughout this crisis like handing out meals at school sites, delivering food boxes to families in need, providing students virtual access to tutoring and mentoring and so much more. And we aren’t slowing down anytime soon. It’s important to the Zach Johnson Foundation that our support continues at a time when our students and families need us most.”

