Would you follow Iowa to the Duke's Mayo Bowl?

Consider this a respite, a moment to discuss something on the far fringes of Iowa football without raising anyone’s hackles.

The news out of Charlotte, N.C., Thursday morning was too good to be true. The Belk Bowl is no more. Enter the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Best of all, the Big Ten starts its affiliation with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl this year, and also will have a team play in it in 2022 and 2024. The Southeastern Conference will send a team to Charlotte in 2021, 2023 and 2025. The conferences will alternate between Duke’s Mayo Bowls and Las Vegas Bowls.

The game had been the Belk Bowl since 2011. Belk is a department store chain based in Charlotte. Duke’s Mayonnaise is, well, mayonnaise. According to the company’s website, it can be purchased in the Cedar Rapids-Marion and Iowa City-Coralville Walmarts.

The Atlantic Coast Conference sends a team to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl each year. Maybe it will be Duke this year, since the Blue Devils haven’t played in that bowl since 2012.

Duke’s is the nation’s third-largest mayonnaise maker, behind giants Hellmann’s and Kraft. The product dates to 1917, when it was created in Greenville, S.C. It isn’t manufactured by Duke University in Durham, N.C. It would be a little strange if a prestigious university would also be in the condiment business.

Look, we don’t know if there will even be bowl games in the winter ahead. If there are, though, why not a Duke’s Mayo Bowl?

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve had hopeful days and not-so-hopeful days during this pandemic. But if a Duke’s Mayo Bowl is a carrot at the end of the string, life just got a little more optimistic.

Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com