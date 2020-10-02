Photos: Western Dubuque vs. West Delaware, Iowa high school football Week 6
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Republican poll shows Iowa 1st District House race tied
- Aaron Kampman and Brad Meester: Small-town Iowa football to NFL and back
- President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
- Waukee's Payton Sandfort commits to Iowa men's basketball program
- University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld retiring early
- No. 6 Iowa City West beats No. 10 Dubuque Senior in return from 3-week hiatus