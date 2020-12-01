SPORTS

Western Dubuque opens wrestling season with win over Marion

Bobcats' 'next man in' philosophy key to replacing nine starters from last season

Western Dubuque's Emerson Lux-Morales throws Marion's Austin Johnson to the mat as Lux-Morales works to pin him in 0:32
Western Dubuque’s Emerson Lux-Morales throws Marion’s Austin Johnson to the mat as Lux-Morales works to pin him in 0:32 in their heavyweight bout in a prep wrestling dual at Marion High School on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

MARION — Look no further than Dakota Lau for a tangible example of Western Dubuque’s “next man in” mantra.

Two years ago, Lau was the 132-pound starter. He served as a 152 reserve last season. The Bobcats’ 160-pounder continued to prepare and regained a spot on the starting squad.

“This year, as a senior, I have something to prove,” Lau said. “It feels good to be back in the lineup.”

Lau marked his return with a major decision to help put the finishing touches on Western Dubuque’s 58-18 victory over host Marion to open the high school wrestling season. The Bobcats won seven matches and all but two competed weights.

Western Dubuque lost nine starters from a year ago due to graduation. The approach is to work hard and be ready when it is your time to wrestle varsity. Paul Cleary has been the Bobcats head coach for about a decade and maintained the approach of his predecessor Tom Danner.

“It’s our philosophy,” said Cleary, noting the program has about 75 wrestlers on its roster. “We live and die by it. All of (our) programs are into it. It’s just how we operate.”

Lau bided his time and seems to be a solid fit for the Bobcats. He scored three takedowns and four nearfall points in a 12-2 victory over Dylan Mull. Good start to a season he hopes finishes in Des Moines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to make it to state,” Lau said. “Keep competing every chance I get. My goal is to go out there and do the best I can do.”

His result was the last of five bonus-point wins. Heavyweight Emerson Lux-Morales, Maddox Bries (106), Kyle Schirmer (145) and Trent Busch at 152 recorded pins for Western Dubuque, which received three forfeits.

“We have a lot of guys who haven’t been there but they’ve been around,” Cleary said. “There are a bunch of names no one knows but I think they are a nice, tough squad. They work hard and are fun to coach.”

In the closest contested match of the night, Western Dubuque’s sixth-ranked state medalist Sawyer Nauman notched two second-period takedowns to edge Abe Duval, 5-3, at 195.

Rafael Boucher (113) and Wesley Logan (126) provided falls for Marion. Boucher built a 10-3 lead before decking Caden Mulnix in 5:23.

The dual was competed in front of 40 masked fans, sitting in groups of four or fewer and spread throughout the bleachers across from the teams. Coaches, table workers and cheerleaders were masked and wrestlers wore masks while warming up.

“We got this one in,” Cleary said. “We’re going three places Saturday, so we’ll try to go compete.

“Everyone is practicing hard. They want to go compete. That’s how high school sports are supposed to be. We’ll do so as safely as possible and have fun.”

AT MARION

Western Dubuque 58, Marion 18

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Holiday Light Finder

Have a must-see holiday light display? Tell us where it is as we collect the must-see holiday hot-spots this season.

Enter Your Display
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

182 pounds — Evan Surface (WD) won by forfeit; 195 — Sawyer Nauman (WD) dec. Abe Duval, 5-3 (2-0); 220 — Mitchell Ashline (WD) won by forfeit; Hwt. — Emerson Lux-Morales (WD) pinned Austin Johnson, :32 (1,0); 106 — Maddox Bries (WD) pinned Chase Paulson, 4:16 (1,0); 113 — Rafael Boucher (M) pinned Caden Mulnix, 5:23 (5,0); 120 — Roden Fetter (M) won by forfeit; 126 — Wes Logan (M) pinned Zain Heiderscheit, 1:59 (1,0); 132 — Elijah Strief (WD) won by forfeit; 138 — Nathan Casey (WD) dec. Hunter Horak, 7-2 (3,0); 145 — Kyle Schirmer (WD) pinned Lance Wood, 3:33 (3,0); 152 — Trent Busch (WD) pinned Stijn DeLang, 5:59 (1,0); 160 — Dakota Lau (WD) major dec. Dylan Mull, 12-2 (3,1); 170 — Greyson Gardner (WD) won by forfeit.

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns — Western Dubuque 14, Marion 7. Reversals — Western Dubuque 3, Marion 1. Escapes — Western Dubuque 8, Marion 5. Nearfall points — Western Dubuque 14, Marion 2. Penalty points (awarded) — Western Dubuque 0, Marion 1. Total match points — Western Dubuque 56, Marion 24.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Sen. Chuck Grassley sees possibility for bipartisan work with Biden administration

UI epidemiologist 'more optimistic' about COVID-19 but says Iowans should 'hunker down a little bit longer'

Gov. Reynolds, AG Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic aid

45% of Iowa waters impaired, including Lake Macbride, parts of Cedar and Iowa rivers

2-week armed robbery spree in Cedar Rapids targeted restaurants, grocery stores

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa student accused of extortion

Collins Road Theatres reopens soon with recliners, COVID filters in air system

ACT Scholars reflect success 10-years after program was born

Iowa adds another 1,878 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Suspended University of Iowa fraternity cites lease dispute for 'less than truthful' allegations

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.