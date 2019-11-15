Photos: Western Christian vs. Dyersville Beckman, Iowa Class 2A state tournament championship round

Photos: Western Christian vs. Dyersville Beckman, Iowa Class 2A state tournament championship round

Western Christian won the championship title after defeating Dyersville Beckman, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18.

/ 32

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa has paid departed diversity head $145,000

First flu-related deaths of the season reported in Iowa

13 children adopted in Cedar Rapids on Friday

Puppy, video gaming console and other items stolen from Marion residence; woman arrested

Troubling picture of NASA-Boeing relationship

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ride competing with RAGBRAI changes dates, direction

Former Maid-Rite building in Marion to open as new restaurant, Airbnb

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The state of the race, Castro's criticisms, and (more) impeachment

University of Iowa moving quickly to fill another director vacancy

General Mills workers lock in benefits with new ratified contract

Trending