Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Marc Morehouse  

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

Photos: Washington Warriors Invitational Golf Meet

Photos: Washington Warriors Invitational Golf Meet

The Washington Warriors hosted teams from the area as well as metro Des Moines in the annual invitational golf meet at Elmcrest Country Club.

