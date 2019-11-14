Photos: Mount Vernon vs. Union Community, Iowa Class 3A state volleyball semifinal round

Photos: Mount Vernon vs. Union Community, Iowa Class 3A state volleyball semifinal round

Mount Vernon defeated Union Community, 25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-10, 15-13. They play Kuemper Catholic for the title on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

/ 30

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Threat closes schools Friday in Benton Community School District

Iowa City man clad in cocunut bra punches through plate-glass window

Iowa State investigates violent racial online threat

Johnson County authorities searching for body of potential jumper in Iowa River

More Iowa lakes, rivers and streams on impaired list

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Moving Iowa City's Buddha: 110 tons of karma

Smash Juice Bar & Eatery in North Liberty opens with smoothies, waffle bar and more

Iowa deserves to go first

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts didn't testify during hearing

University of Northern Iowa nets $10M gift

Trending