UNI wrestling can't pull off upset against No. 5 Oklahoma State

CEDAR FALLS — A pair of major decisions helped push No. 5 Oklahoma State past No. 16 Northern Iowa in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Saturday afternoon at McLeod Center, 20-12.

“Really think that we had a chance to win that,” UNI Coach Doug Schwab said. “There’s some matches that got away from us that we were in the match. We competed hard. I’m trying to watch what I’m going to say. I always try to, but I think that we had more. I know we had more. Now, we’re going to see how we respond. Do we get better from here? Do we make that jump that’s necessary?”

No. 18 Brody Teske and Kyle Biscoglia got UNI (3-2, 3-1) in front early at 125 and 133 pounds, winning 6-0 and 2-0, respectively.

Teske, who improved to 6-0, nearly pinned No. 13 Trevor Mastrogiovanni in the second period in what became a four-point near fall.

“The last two matches he rode the living dog out of guys and turned them,” Schwab said. “Made just a little adjustment in not pulling guys as much. He’s doing a great job for us. I talked about having that guy to start some fire and get things going and he definitely is doing that.”

The Cowboys began their comeback after the two losses, winning five straight matches, two by major decision at 157 and 165 pounds.

No. 12 Wyatt Sheets (2-0) and No. 4 Travis Wittlake (6-0) remained unbeaten with 15-4 and 13-4 major decisions against UNI’s Cayd Lara and Patrick Schoenfelder at 157 and 165.

Parker Keckeisen ultimately became UNI’s stopper, trimming the Cowboys’ 11-point lead to 17-9 with a 4-2 sudden victory against No. 9 Dakota Geer (5-1), handing the All-American his first loss of the season.

“(Schwab) talks all the time to go take risks,” Keckeisen said. “And that’s one thing I can control, too. I got to go out there and take it. That’s the theme this week. That was my gameplan. Just go see how many times I can shoot in a match. See how many leg attacks I can get to. Then, the rest will take care of itself.”

Keegan Moore’s 10-4 loss to No. 14 AJ Ferrari at 197 pounds put the match out of reach for the Panthers ahead of No. 11 Carter Isley’s match up with Austin Harris at heavyweight.

Isley (5-0) remained unbeaten with an 8-2 win, handing Harris his first loss of the season.

UNI travels to Northern Illinois (3-2) Friday for a 7 p.m. dual.