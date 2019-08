On this episode of the On UNI Podcast, Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley joins to discuss the decision to name redshirt freshman Will McElvain the starting quarterback for the season-opener vs. Iowa State.

Farley also recaps his team’s progress in fall camp, a cloudy situation at kicker, Spencer Cuvelier’s emergence at middle linebacker and a unresolved defensive backfield.

