On UNI Podcast: Why UNI didn't get a top-8 FCS seed, South Dakota State preview ...

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson and Gazette correspondent begin this week’s podcast looking back at No. 6 Northern Iowa’s 17-3 first round playoff win over San Diego (9-3).

We discuss the FCS selection committee’s choice to not give UNI a top-8 seed and what its decision might mean in the future for the Panthers’ scheduling.

We preview Saturday’s second-round playoff game against No. 10 South Dakota State (8-4), discuss our keys to the game for UNI and wrap up the podcast with our score predictions.

