On UNI Podcast: Why UNI didn't get a top-8 FCS seed, South Dakota State preview

Plus a look back at the Panthers' first-round win over San Diego

Cole Bair, correspondent
Northern Iowa's Bryce Flater (22) and Christian Jegen (21) tackle San Diego running back Joseph Binda during a first-round game in the FCS Playoffs at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Northern Iowa's Bryce Flater (22) and Christian Jegen (21) tackle San Diego running back Joseph Binda during a first-round game in the FCS Playoffs at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson and Gazette correspondent begin this week’s podcast looking back at No. 6 Northern Iowa’s 17-3 first round playoff win over San Diego (9-3).

We discuss the FCS selection committee’s choice to not give UNI a top-8 seed and what its decision might mean in the future for the Panthers’ scheduling.

We preview Saturday’s second-round playoff game against No. 10 South Dakota State (8-4), discuss our keys to the game for UNI and wrap up the podcast with our score predictions.

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

