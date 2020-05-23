UNI Panthers

UNI lands Western Kentucky grad transfer TE Kyle Fourtenbary

Western Kentucky tight end Kyle Fourtenbary (42) runs the ball during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Sat
Western Kentucky tight end Kyle Fourtenbary (42) runs the ball during an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. (Bradley Leeb/Associated Press)
Cole Bair, correspondent

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa has been in need of depth at tight end after FCS All-American Briley Moore committed to Kansas State as a graduate transfer last month.

The Panthers addressed that Friday when Western Kentucky tight end Kyle Fourtenbary announced his commitment as a graduate transfer.

Fourtenbary played for UNI offensive coordinator Ryan Mahaffey in 2017 and 2018 when Mahaffey was tight ends coach for the Hilltoppers. The Opelika, Ala., native had his most productive season under Mahaffey’s tutelage, catching 36 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns while starting 11 of 12 games.

Fourtenbary joins Tristan Bohr, Jayden Scott, Alex Allen and Maverick Gatrost in what’s poised to be a wide-open fall camp competition for starts and snaps.

Cole Bair, correspondent

