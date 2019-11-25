UNI Panthers

UNI football takeaways: Scouting San Diego, updated injury report

Panthers still dealing with injuries to key contributors ahead of FCS Playoffs

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley walks off the field with his players after a game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls earlier this season. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley walks off the field with his players after a game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls earlier this season. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
By Cole Bair, correspondent

CEDAR FALLS — After being snubbed for a top-8 seed and a first-round bye in the 24-team FCS Playoffs, Northern Iowa hosts Pioneer League champion San Diego (9-2, 8-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a first-round game at the UNI-Dome.

UNI (8-4, 6-2) has never played the Toreros, but is 5-0 all-time against Pioneer League opponents.

Here’s what we learned at UNI head coach Mark Farley’s weekly news conference Monday:

1. Scouting San Diego

Farley and his staff’s game planning for San Diego was still in its beginning stages when he met the media Monday. However, the Panthers coach said it didn’t take long to see the Toreros are led by an offense averaging 41.7 points and 498.8 yards per game.

“They’re exceptional on offense,” Farley said. “It’s multiple formations. It’s about every formation you can draw on a board. It’s well-run (and) well-coached. It’s a very good football team as you watch (them) on film. They do a lot of things very well.”

2. UNI injury report

A first-round bye would have been extra helpful to this particular UNI team, with a number of its top contributors dealing with injuries.

Running back Tyler Hoosman (ankle) is doubtful against the Toreros. Tight end Briley Moore (shoulder), receivers Isaiah Weston (lower body) and Deion McShane (undisclosed), defensive end Seth Thomas (undisclosed) and defensive back Micah Mayberry (lower body) were all deemed questionable by Farley.

Freshman cornerback Omar Brown (lower body) is probable after being shaken up in last Saturday’s win against Western Illinois.

If UNI advances, Hoosman, Moore, Weston, McShane and Thomas could all be probable for a potential second-round rematch with No. 7-seed South Dakota State on Dec. 7.

3. Logan Wolf’s redshirt status

Freshman receiver Logan Wolf has played only two games this season — UNI’s last two — but with a possible five games remaining and continued injuries at receiver, Farley didn’t rule out the possibility of the Cedar Falls native being needed in enough games to lose redshirt eligibility.

“That will unfold as this all transpires, too,” Farley said. “He’ll play this weekend, for sure. So, we’ll just kind of let that unfold as all this other stuff (does). (The bracket) changed some things timeline wise.”

By Cole Bair, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE UNI Panthers ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

UNI men's basketball opens Cancun Challenge with West Virginia

UNI wrestling comes up short against Nebraska in home opener

UNI football snubbed for top-8 seed, will host San Diego in FCS Playoffs

UNI 38, Western Illinois 7: Panthers take care of business and get help in bid for FCS top-8 seed

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Downtown Cedar Rapids casino could still be in the future

20-year-old shot in northeast Cedar Rapids early Monday

Cedar Rapids man accused of enticing 15-year-old girl for sex

Sheriff's office: Coralville man threatened people with submachine gun, ran over two people

Meth: Iowa's on it, too, more than ever before

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.