Jim Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier is back for this week’s On UNI Podcast.

We discuss the disastrous first quarter in UNI’s 29-17 loss to Weber State last Saturday, the defense’s strong second half, Chris Kolarevic’s return to middle linebacker and the impact of a couple injuries.

We analyze Saturday’s matchup vs. 18th-ranked Youngstown State (4-0) and give our predictions.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.