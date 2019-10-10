UNI Panthers

On UNI Podcast: How the Panthers will game plan for North Dakota State

Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) takes a handoff from Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (13) during the fourth quarter of their game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) takes a handoff from Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (13) during the fourth quarter of their game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Cole Bair, correspondent

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson returns on this week’s podcast to recap UNI’s 21-14 Missouri Valley Football Conference-opening win over then-No. 18 Youngstown State.

We analyze the run game’s progress, Will McElvain and Isaiah Weston’s growing rapport and discuss how the Panthers will look to attack No. 1 North Dakota State this Saturday both offensively and defensively.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

