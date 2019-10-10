On UNI Podcast: How the Panthers will game plan for North Dakota State

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson returns on this week’s podcast to recap UNI’s 21-14 Missouri Valley Football Conference-opening win over then-No. 18 Youngstown State.

We analyze the run game’s progress, Will McElvain and Isaiah Weston’s growing rapport and discuss how the Panthers will look to attack No. 1 North Dakota State this Saturday both offensively and defensively.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.