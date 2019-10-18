On UNI Podcast: How North Dakota State became so dominant in the FCS

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sports writer Jim Nelson is back again on this week’s On UNI Podcast. We recap the Panthers’ 46-14 loss to top-ranked North Dakota State and discuss how the Bison have created so much separation between themselves and the rest of the FCS.

We analyze what appears to be a steadily improving UNI offense and discuss what it may take for it to reach another level.

We wrap up the pod analyzing the rest of the schedule and what it would take to get a first-round playoff bye, along with discussing Saturday’s home game against South Dakota (3-3, 2-0).