On UNI Podcast: Analyzing the triple-overtime loss to Iowa State

Plus a look ahead to Southern Utah

Northern Iowa's Deion McShane (4), Spencer Brown (76) and Trevor Penning (70) celebrate a touchdown against Iowa State last Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. (Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports)
Cole Bair, correspondent

Panther Sports Network color commentator Justin Surrency joins this week’s On UNI Podcast with his analysis of UNI’s 29-26 triple-overtime loss to Iowa State last Saturday.

We discuss the defense’s performance against ISU, quarterback Will McElvain’s first start, offensive play-calling, the impact of Briley Moore’s injury and expectations for Saturday’s home opener against Southern Utah.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

