This episode of the On UNI Podcast welcomes Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson to preview the FCS No. 20 Panthers’ season-opener Saturday against No. 24 Iowa State.

We analyze Will McElvain being named the starting QB, the two-deep that was released this week, an unresolved situation at kicker and give our predictions for how the game will play out.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.